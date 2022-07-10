Truist Financial Corp Sells 19,351 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,351 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $15,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $223,744,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,807,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,206,000 after acquiring an additional 787,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,473,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,116,000 after acquiring an additional 777,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,740,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,759,000 after purchasing an additional 649,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LYB shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.12.

NYSE:LYB opened at $87.48 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $83.09 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.71 and a 200 day moving average of $100.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $5.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

