Truist Financial Corp Sells 25,878 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,878 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.36% of Avient worth $16,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avient by 502.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avient by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AVNT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

AVNT opened at $39.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.28. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Avient’s payout ratio is 37.40%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

