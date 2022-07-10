Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,764 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $18,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG stock opened at $1,339.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,322.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,460.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 55.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMG. Bank of America began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,724.00 to $1,505.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,585.00 to $1,335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,924.93.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.