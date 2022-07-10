Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,786 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Liberty Broadband worth $17,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 480.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 225,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,340,000 after acquiring an additional 63,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $116.64 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $102.14 and a one year high of $194.05. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.47.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.27 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J David Wargo purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.50.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

