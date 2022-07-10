Truist Financial Corp Sells 383 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,527 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Ross Stores worth $17,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROST. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global cut shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.73.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $75.46 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.40.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Ross Stores Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.