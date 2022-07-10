Truist Financial Corp Sells 5,017 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,017 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of PPL worth $18,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in PPL by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 55,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PPL by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPL. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Argus downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.45. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.88%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

