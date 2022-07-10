Truist Financial Corp Sells 505,776 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505,776 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $16,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $37,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $3,419,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $108,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 90,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,165,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATVI opened at $78.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $93.86.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.18.

Activision Blizzard Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.