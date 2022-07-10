Truist Financial Corp Sells 5,590 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,590 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.25% of Sensata Technologies worth $19,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,281,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $724,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

ST stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average of $51.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $39.03 and a 52 week high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $975.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.62 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

In other Sensata Technologies news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $87,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,947.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

