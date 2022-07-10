Truist Financial Corp Sells 76,980 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 76,980 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $20,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.70. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLB. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.85.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

