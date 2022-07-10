Truist Financial Corp Sells 959 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of FactSet Research Systems worth $17,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDS. State Street Corp increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,407,000 after acquiring an additional 421,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,813,000 after acquiring an additional 236,744 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,154,000 after buying an additional 140,946 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 240,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,002,000 after buying an additional 122,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 16,709.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,442,000 after buying an additional 90,899 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.62, for a total transaction of $390,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,336.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $961,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,545.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,839 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,645. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $401.63 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.67 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $376.10 and its 200 day moving average is $410.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $407.50.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

