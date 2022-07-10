Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $16,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,546,000. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,637,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of AON by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,407,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,633,000 after acquiring an additional 171,508 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,424,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,465,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,565,000 after acquiring an additional 163,523 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.98.

Shares of AON opened at $274.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $223.19 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.99.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

AON Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.