Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,371 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $18,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,331,527,000 after buying an additional 2,994,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,505,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,017,607,000 after buying an additional 321,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $972,351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,847,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $779,663,000 after buying an additional 114,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,596,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $741,665,000 after acquiring an additional 442,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.36.

TEL opened at $115.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.95. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.12 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

