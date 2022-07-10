Tufton Capital Management Purchases 2,078 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tufton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,907 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VZ. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $212.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

