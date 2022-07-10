Tufton Capital Management Sells 1,920 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tufton Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,414 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 2.0% of Tufton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.56.

DIS stock opened at $95.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.53 billion, a PE ratio of 66.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.