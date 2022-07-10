Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Bought by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,637 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Twitter were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 1,523.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Twitter by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 129,121 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $54.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $51.50 to $54.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.82.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.96. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $893,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,910.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $981,173.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,926,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 558,231 shares of company stock worth $21,390,076 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

