UMB Bank N A MO Acquires 186 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.7% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2,426.1% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 61,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 59,125 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 87.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 120,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after purchasing an additional 56,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $228,476.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,008,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,088,361. 11.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZM. TheStreet raised Zoom Video Communications from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $119.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.36. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.03 and a fifty-two week high of $404.35. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of -0.60.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

