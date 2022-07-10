UMB Bank N A MO Boosts Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after buying an additional 215,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $923,878,000 after buying an additional 57,445 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,141,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $640,466,000 after buying an additional 25,669 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,053,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $594,606,000 after buying an additional 48,963 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $429,492,000 after buying an additional 71,330 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

DPZ stock opened at $401.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.62. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.15 and a 1 year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

DPZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $424.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut Domino’s Pizza from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.29.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.