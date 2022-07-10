UMB Bank N A MO Buys 77 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in IDEX were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,225,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in IDEX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,137,000 after buying an additional 218,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in IDEX by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 570,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,736,000 after buying an additional 11,688 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IEX. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.30.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $185.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.84 and a 200-day moving average of $197.01.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.21 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.52%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

