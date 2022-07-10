UMB Bank N A MO Grows Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 21,819 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 33,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 52,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000. 84.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.44. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 302.87%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

