UMB Bank N A MO Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 66,475,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,215,000 after buying an additional 1,023,460 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,356,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,551,000 after acquiring an additional 485,650 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,436,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,794 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,510,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,935,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,936,000 after acquiring an additional 88,139 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $46.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.94. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

