UMB Bank N A MO Has $124,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8,261.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,494,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369,041 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,349,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037,773 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,172 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,705,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,736 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.61.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

