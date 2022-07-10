UMB Bank N A MO Has $152,000 Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,695 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STX. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 325.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,998,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $501,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,348,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,404,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,721,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,452,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $277,050,000 after acquiring an additional 473,901 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $74.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.05. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $67.36 and a one year high of $117.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.03.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

STX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.32.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

