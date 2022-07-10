UMB Bank N A MO Has $60,000 Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 903 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $59.12 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.64 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.07.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.80%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Voya Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.