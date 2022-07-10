UMB Bank N A MO Has $80,000 Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 983 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Lennar were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 290.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 709,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after purchasing an additional 527,735 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,788,000 after buying an additional 309,083 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,515,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 280.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 324,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,750,000 after buying an additional 239,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dendur Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 405,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,103,000 after buying an additional 225,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $78.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.46. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 16.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 10.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

