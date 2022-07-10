UMB Bank N A MO Has $82,000 Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in VMware were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of VMware by 20.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,223 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,382,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VMware by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,746 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $158,959,000 after purchasing an additional 819,811 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on VMware to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,369 shares of company stock worth $5,413,470. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock opened at $113.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.34. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $167.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. VMware’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

