UMB Bank N A MO Has $84,000 Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 117.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PINS. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Pinterest from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pinterest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

PINS stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.55. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $77.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $574.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,142 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,142.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $127,171.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 535,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 669,934 shares of company stock valued at $12,405,181 over the last ninety days. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

