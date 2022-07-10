UMB Bank N A MO Has $89,000 Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,392 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPR. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. Barclays cut their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.65.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.63. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $47.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Tapestry had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

