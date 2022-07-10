UMB Bank N A MO Increases Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 185.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 116,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. CL King lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

In related news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RHI opened at $78.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.15 and a 200 day moving average of $104.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.49. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.20%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

