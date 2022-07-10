UMB Bank N A MO Increases Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in American International Group were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIG. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in American International Group by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

NYSE AIG opened at $51.47 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.54 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.67.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.07%.

American International Group Profile (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.