UMB Bank N A MO Purchases 145 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 26.1% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 637,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,774,000 after acquiring an additional 132,217 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 130.2% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 27.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WAL. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.75.

In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.57 per share, for a total transaction of $147,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,181.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,150 shares of company stock worth $549,224. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAL opened at $73.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.61. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $124.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.