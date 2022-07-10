UMB Bank N A MO Raises Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Roku were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Roku during the first quarter worth approximately $6,950,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Roku by 26.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Roku by 156.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Roku by 13.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $94.41 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.63 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 96.34 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stephens decreased their target price on Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Roku from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.16.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

