UMB Bank N A MO Raises Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Bunge were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,920 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at $52,225,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 984,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,926,000 after purchasing an additional 431,580 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 303,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,331,000 after purchasing an additional 188,457 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at $16,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $87.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.18. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $71.73 and a 52-week high of $128.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 16.60%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

Bunge Profile (Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.