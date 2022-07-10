UMB Bank N A MO Sells 117 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 403 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,299,437,000 after buying an additional 1,295,323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Atlassian by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,003,000 after buying an additional 102,685 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,547,000 after buying an additional 703,842 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,166,000 after buying an additional 19,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Atlassian by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 959,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,486,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $214.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.59 and a beta of 1.01. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $159.54 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.24.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

