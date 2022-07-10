UMB Bank N A MO Sells 122 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,087 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,363,000 after acquiring an additional 423,064 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $48,557,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $45,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.91.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $124.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.79. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $108.22 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.13%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

