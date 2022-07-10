UMB Bank N A MO Sells 1,875 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.41. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VOD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.82) to GBX 140 ($1.70) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.33.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.