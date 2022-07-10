UMB Bank N A MO Sells 89 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,016,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,230,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.44.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $214.65 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.01 and a 200-day moving average of $226.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

