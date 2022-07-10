UMB Bank N A MO Takes Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,464,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $716,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average of $26.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 35.13%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTRA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.64.

In other Coterra Energy news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 281,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,426,226.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

