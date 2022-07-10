Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Stock Holdings Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,162,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 79,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 29,872 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vale by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Vale by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,855,813,000 after buying an additional 16,114,413 shares during the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $14.25 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The firm has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). Vale had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 66.28%. The business had revenue of $10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

