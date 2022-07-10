Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 143.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,487 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $196,728,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,820,347,000 after buying an additional 1,536,457 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,211,000 after buying an additional 746,768 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,165.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 805,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,821,000 after buying an additional 742,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.46.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $107.03 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.04. The company has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

