VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 408.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,473,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 342,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,864,000 after acquiring an additional 46,432 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 108,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,401,000 after acquiring an additional 13,213 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $208.64 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $189.94 and a 12-month high of $318.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.81.

