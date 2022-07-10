Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ BNDW opened at $69.99 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $81.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.69.
