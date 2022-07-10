Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,179,190 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,417 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $19,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOD. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 6,921,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $103,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,402 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,122,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 650,874 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 274.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 573,973 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 420,859 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth $4,215,000. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 109.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 424,920 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 221,746 shares during the period. 9.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on VOD. UBS Group reduced their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 147 ($1.78) to GBX 146 ($1.77) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.82) to GBX 140 ($1.70) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays downgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.41. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

