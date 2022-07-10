Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,549,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $1,095,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $114.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $109.30 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

