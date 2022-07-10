Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Has $6.98 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.9% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 28,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 10,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

Shares of HD opened at $286.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.73.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

