Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 14,140 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $59,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Chevron by 26.4% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the first quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 3.6% during the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 26.6% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVX opened at $142.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.68 and its 200 day moving average is $152.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Societe Generale downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.85.

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

