Western Financial Corporation Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Western Financial Corporation trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 71.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,105 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Investment Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.0% in the first quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 18,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.2% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 320,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,740,000 after purchasing an additional 53,907 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.6% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 54,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 65.8% in the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 218,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.33.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $114.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.96. The firm has a market cap of $335.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $109.30 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

