Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,043 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,667 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.2% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $563,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $1,548,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 348.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,954 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 6,327 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $95.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.01.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.56.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

