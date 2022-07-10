Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $109,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,719,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,668 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 732.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,989,809 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $585,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.85.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $158.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.87. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

