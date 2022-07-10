WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,923 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.09% of WEX worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of WEX by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WEX opened at $160.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 58.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $208.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.85.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $517.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.87 million. WEX had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total value of $134,676.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,657.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total transaction of $294,103.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,501 shares of company stock worth $593,780 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.54.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

