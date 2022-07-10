Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 117.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,555,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,269,000 after buying an additional 198,409 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,045,000 after purchasing an additional 309,298 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 907,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 714,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,792,000 after purchasing an additional 35,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,114,000 after purchasing an additional 126,269 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,161,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.17.

NYSE WSM opened at $130.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.25. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

